Lady Knights win two in showcase tournament

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The volleyball Knights played last Friday and Sat­urday in Burnsville in the Class A showcase tour­nament. There were 22 teams that were divided into three divisions after the play on Friday night. The divisions were Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

The Lady Knights lost to Carlton on Friday by scores of 17-25 and 23- 25, then beat Henning by scores of 25-21 and 25-22. The loss to Carlton put the Lady Knights in the Silver bracket for the Saturday action.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.