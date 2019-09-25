Lady Knights win two in showcase tournament
September 25, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The volleyball Knights played last Friday and Saturday in Burnsville in the Class A showcase tournament. There were 22 teams that were divided into three divisions after the play on Friday night. The divisions were Gold, Silver, and Bronze.
The Lady Knights lost to Carlton on Friday by scores of 17-25 and 23- 25, then beat Henning by scores of 25-21 and 25-22. The loss to Carlton put the Lady Knights in the Silver bracket for the Saturday action.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
