Opera House presents fall comedy in October



Kathy Holck of Ruthton (left) and Kathy Wilmes of Tyler rehearsing a scene from “37 Postcards” at the Opera House on Monday evening. The show will open on Oct. 4 at the Lake Benton theater.

The Lake Benton Opera House will present a comedy in two acts, “37 Postcards” by Michael McKeever, beginning next week and running for two weekends. The show centers on Avery Sutton (played by Taylor Holck of Ruthton), who returns to his family’s home in Darien, Connecticut after years of traveling abroad, only to find that nothing is quite as he remembers it…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.