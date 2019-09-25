Witte, Cauwels crowned Queen, King



The 2019 RTR Homecoming Coronation was held Sunday evening in the high school gymnasium. Pictured seated in front are Princess Teagan Schrunk, Queen Madison Witte, King Chris Cauwels and Prince Baret Gravley. In back are candidates Rylie Hess, Dajza Gilmore, Morgan Bloom, Ashley Owen, Collin Johnson, Kyle Fischer, Alex Duus and Cade Jorgensen.

By Mark Wilmes

The RTR Homecoming Coronation was held on a new night this year, taking place Sunday evening at the RTR High School gymnasium. This year’s King and Queen presiding over Homecoming Week will be Chris Cauwels and Madison Witte.

The evening started with the introduction of the candidates and parents as they were being escorted in…

