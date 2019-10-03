Avera Golf Tournament held



Pictured from left to right are Steve Borchert, Joel Weiring and Trent Hess—the Tyler Golf Club team and the 2019 Avera Golf Tournament champions.

By Mark Wilmes

The 2019 Avera Golf Tournament was held last week at the Tyler Golf Club. The event was held to help raise money toward the purchase of a new util­ity vehicle for the nursing home to drive residents around town for outings.

Winning the tourna­ment was the Tyler Golf Club team, consisting of Trent Hess, Joel Weiring and Steve Borchert.

