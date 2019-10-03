County-wide Walkable Community Workshop is October 9 in Tyler

By Mark Wilmes

Local public health per­sonnel, mayors, council­persons, county commis­sioners and the general public from throughout Lincoln County are in­vited to attend a county-wide Walkable Commu­nity Workshop at the Tyler American Legion Hall on E. Bradley Street.

The workshop is part of a larger effort to improve walkability in Lincoln County. Organizers say that the idea of walkable communities would make it easier for people to be physically active, foster social connections and im­prove access to everyday destinations. The work­shop will help develop re­alistic strategies to make Lincoln County a more pleasant place to live and improve the health of all residents.

