Groundbreaking event scheduled for next Wednesday, October 9



RTR Supt. David Marlette

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Years of vision, hard work, campaigning and planning will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 9 beginning at 2 p.m. at 111 County Road 8 in Tyler, the site of a groundbreaking ceremony for the new school building.

Invited to participate in the ceremony are members of the RTR School Board—Jeff Hansen, Peggy Dunblazier, Craig Hess, Tony Dybdahl, Troy Chandler, Tami Nelson and John Bloom, RTR Superintendent David Marlette, Tyler Mayor Joan Jagt, Tyler City Administrator Stephanie LaBrune, Ruthton Mayor Stan Townsend, Russell Mayor Roger Hook, Tribute Editor Mark Wilmes, CO-OP Architecture representative Kyle Raph, R.A. Morton Construction Manager Preston Euerle, Bakertilly (Springsted) representative Kelly Smith, RTR Task Force Chairpersons Alan Matzner, Jodi Schreurs, Tanya Thomsen and Darrell Erb, RTR Foundation board member John Bornhoft and former property owners Sherm and Jane DeZeeuw.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.