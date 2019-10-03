Kindred Spirits in concert
October 3, 2019
The Tyler Arts Council is sponsoring Kindred Spirits in concert on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at The Rock Christian Youth Center in downtown Tyler. A free will offering will be taken. Coffee and cake will be available for purchase.
Kindred Spirits performed last October to a very appreciative crowd…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
