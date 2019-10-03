Kindred Spirits in concert

October 3, 2019

The Tyler Arts Coun­cil is sponsoring Kindred Spirits in concert on Sat­urday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at The Rock Christian Youth Center in downtown Tyler. A free will offering will be taken. Coffee and cake will be available for purchase.
Kindred Spirits per­formed last October to a very appreciative crowd…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

Filed under Community |