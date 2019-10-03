Knights cruise to Homecoming win over YME by 40-14 score



RTR alumnus Eric Meyer sang the National Anthem while nursing a broken leg before Friday’s Homecoming football game.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The weather for football was ideal last Friday in Ty­ler. The fans of RTR were ready for some RTR foot­ball. King Chris Cauwels and Queen Madison Witte had the fans and players all fired up to play some winning football. The cheerleaders worked very hard for the crowd to get loud. Yes, things looked to be in proper formation for a Knight victory.

The football Knights did indeed look like they were in proper formation the entire night as they would post a very positive win over the YME Sting by the score of 40-14. It was the second straight game of scoring 40 points for the Knights.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.