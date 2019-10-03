Lady Knights win and lose conference matches to TMB and Lakeview



It was Hawaiian Night Thursday evening as the RTR Knights took on Lakeview in volleyball action.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Lady Knights opened up the second half of their volleyball season with a very fine road win over the TMB Panthers. The scores were 25-22, 25-11 and 25-16.

Rylie Hess had these thoughts on the second two sets. “Our energy in the second two sets was outstanding. The first set win really helped that en­ergy. We now have to keep up the energy in upcoming matches.”…

The Lady Knights, in their Homecoming Match, lost their first conference match of the year as the Lakeview Lakers proved spoilers with a four-set win. The scores were 26- 24, 26-28, 25-19 and 25- 21.

Haley Muenchow and Rylie Hess once again led the kills stat with 17 and 11 kills, respectively. Kal­leigh Carr had three aces while Muenchow and Hess added two aces each…

