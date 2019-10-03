RTR Educational Foundation kicks off new fund drive
October 3, 2019
The RTR Educational Foundation is seeking funds to help with improvements beyond the budgeted $35 million for the new school building.
By Mark Wilmes
The RTR Educational Foundation has initiated a campaign called “One Great Day to Be a Knight.” The campaign is designed to help raise $50,000 before the groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 9, 2019. One donor has already signed on to donate and match up to $50,000 for the campaign, creating a possibility that $100,000 can be raised before the event.
Foundation chair John Bornhoft said there are many good people behind the drive to help with a vision for the new pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school that will be built.
