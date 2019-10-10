Artist to be in Tyler in November



Two pieces of art by Kalani Sa, who will be featured at the Holiday Boutique in November.

By Mark Wilmes

Artist Kalani Sa will return to Tyler this year as part of the Holi­day Boutique on Nov. 2. Kalani Sa started doing craft shows about seven years ago, making survival bracelets and key chains.

“About four years ago I saw a person playing a flute on You­Tube and really liked the sound,” Sa said. “I looked up how to make wood flutes to see how hard it would be.”

