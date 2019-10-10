Artist to be in Tyler in November
October 10, 2019
Two pieces of art by Kalani Sa, who will be featured at the Holiday Boutique in November.
By Mark Wilmes
Artist Kalani Sa will return to Tyler this year as part of the Holiday Boutique on Nov. 2. Kalani Sa started doing craft shows about seven years ago, making survival bracelets and key chains.
“About four years ago I saw a person playing a flute on YouTube and really liked the sound,” Sa said. “I looked up how to make wood flutes to see how hard it would be.”
Filed under Community
