Blazing Star Wind donates



Blazing Star Wind Project Coordinator Dawn Brende rallied Blazing Star employees to contribute to the Hendricks, Ivanhoe, Arco Area Food Shelf. The employees contributed over $2,600 in cash and a pickup full of non-perishable food. The cash will be used for fresh groceries, Thanksgiving dinner for northern Lincoln County residents on Nov. 23, and the Lincoln County Toy Giveaway on Dec. 21. Pictured left to right are Dawn Brende, Myron Knofczynski, Beverly Wilson and Judy Thomsen.

