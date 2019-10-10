Lady Knights sweep in Jimmy John’s Tournament



Abigail Carr makes a play at the net against Hills-Beaver Creek on Friday in the first match of the Jimmy John’s Tournament at SMSU in Marshall.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The volleyball Lady Knights won five matches in the Jimmy John’s tour­nament in Marshall last Friday and Saturday. How­ever, because of a weird tournament structure, the Lady Knights would only finish third in their pool play.

The RTR team beat Hills- Beaver Creek on Friday by scores of 19-25, 25-10 and 15-11. Then the team beat Heron Lake-Okebena by scores of 25-19 and 25-12.

The RTR Knights Volleyball Team went undefeated at the Jimmy Johns Tournament at SMSU over the weekend. Pictured left to right in front are Ella Hesse, Maddi Wendland, Kalleigh Carr, McKinley Schreurs and Madison Witte; in back are Rylie Hess, Lexi Schreurs, Abigail Carr, Kylea Baartman, Haley Muenchow, Allie Christensen, Casey Swanson and Kyah Ellefson.