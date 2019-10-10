Newly formed Safe Roads Coalition met Monday in Ivanhoe
Pictured from left are Tyler Ambulance Coordinator Teri Hively, Avera Tyler Trauma Coordinator Sheena Strom, Safe Roads Coalition Coordinator Lauren Mellenthin, Lincoln County Sheriff Chad Meester and RTR Principal Dan Bettin at Monday’s coalition meeting in Ivanhoe.
By Mark Wilmes
County officials and law enforcement officers from Lincoln and Pipestone counties gathered in Ivanhoe on Monday as part of the Lincoln/Pipestone Safe Roads Coalition coordinated through Southwest Health and Human Services. A grant was recently approved for the Lincoln and Pipestone County project. The Safe Roads Grant is funded by the Office of Traffic Safety through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Total Zero Death (TZD) Safe Roads grant funds are used to implement specific traffic safety activities that enhance other local traffic safety initiatives…
