Rummaging at The Rock
October 10, 2019
The “largest rummage sale in Lincoln County” was held over two days at The Rock in downtown Tyler over the weekend.
Thousands of donated items were sold with proceeds going to keep the facility open as a youth center and event location throughout the year. This year’s two-day event raised $8,536.00.
For more photos, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
