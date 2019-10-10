Rummaging at The Rock

October 10, 2019

rock03

The “largest rummage sale in Lincoln County” was held over two days at The Rock in downtown Tyler over the weekend.
Thousands of donated items were sold with proceeds going to keep the facility open as a youth center and event location throughout the year. This year’s two-day event raised $8,536.00.

rock07

For more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

