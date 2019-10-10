Tyler City Council moves forward with automated garbage truck
By Mark Wilmes
City Administrator Stephanie LaBrune provided the council with information to choose between proceeding with the purchase of a new automated garbage truck and continuing city-owned service or contracting out the service to an outside provider. The council voted to proceed with ordering an Autocar ACX chassis garbage truck from Sanitation Products, Inc. of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Councilperson Tim Sanderson was not present. Cost of the truck will be $264,388. Carts will also be purchased in various sizes that will be offered to residents and businesses. Total cost on the carts would be $58,050. Any repairs to the truck in the future can be done in Marshall. LaBrune said that residential rates could remain close to where they are right now with a possible raise in commercial fees.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
