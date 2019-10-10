Tyler City Council moves forward with automated garbage truck



Tyler City Administrator Stephanie LaBrune.

City Administrator Stephanie LaBrune provided the coun­cil with information to choose between proceeding with the purchase of a new automated garbage truck and continuing city-owned service or contract­ing out the service to an outside provider. The council voted to proceed with ordering an Auto­car ACX chassis garbage truck from Sanitation Products, Inc. of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Coun­cilperson Tim Sanderson was not present. Cost of the truck will be $264,388. Carts will also be pur­chased in various sizes that will be offered to residents and busi­nesses. Total cost on the carts would be $58,050. Any repairs to the truck in the future can be done in Marshall. LaBrune said that residential rates could re­main close to where they are right now with a possible raise in commercial fees.

