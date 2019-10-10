Volleyball Knights fall to Vikings in three sets

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The gym was packed in Minneota last Tuesday as the Number 3 ranked Minneota Vikings played host to the RTR Volleyball Knights. The Knights had one loss in conference play while the Vikings were still unbeaten. After the ac­tion the Lady Knights now have two losses while the Vikings are still unbeaten. The scores of the sets were 25-16, 25-8 and 26-24.

The first set saw the Lady Knights down by three points when the score was 6-3 for the home team Vikings…

