Volleyball Knights fall to Vikings in three sets
October 10, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The gym was packed in Minneota last Tuesday as the Number 3 ranked Minneota Vikings played host to the RTR Volleyball Knights. The Knights had one loss in conference play while the Vikings were still unbeaten. After the action the Lady Knights now have two losses while the Vikings are still unbeaten. The scores of the sets were 25-16, 25-8 and 26-24.
The first set saw the Lady Knights down by three points when the score was 6-3 for the home team Vikings…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
