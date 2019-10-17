Be smart. Get the flu shot
Now is the time to get your annual flu shot.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Flu season is here. According to the CDC, Minnesota has already had sporadic influenza activity, as of the beginning of October. Getting a flu shot is the most effective way to protect yourself and those you love from coming down with one of the many influenza viruses. Despite the benefits, hundreds of Minnesotans will choose not to be vaccinated.
According to the Mayo Clinic, “Influenza is a respiratory infection that can cause serious complications, particularly in young children, older adults and people with certain medical conditions. Getting an influenza vaccine — though not 100% effective — is the best way to prevent the misery of the flu and its complications.” The CDC recommends that anyone over the age of six months get a flu shot, regardless of the frequency they are exposed to other people.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
