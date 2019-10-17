Be smart. Get the flu shot



Now is the time to get your annual flu shot.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Flu season is here. Ac­cording to the CDC, Min­nesota has already had sporadic influenza activ­ity, as of the beginning of October. Getting a flu shot is the most effective way to protect yourself and those you love from com­ing down with one of the many influenza viruses. Despite the benefits, hun­dreds of Minnesotans will choose not to be vaccinated.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Influenza is a re­spiratory infection that can cause serious com­plications, particularly in young children, older adults and people with certain medical condi­tions. Getting an influ­enza vaccine — though not 100% effective — is the best way to prevent the misery of the flu and its complications.” The CDC recommends that anyone over the age of six months get a flu shot, regardless of the frequency they are ex­posed to other people.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.