Go take a walk!
October 17, 2019
Officials from throughout Lincoln County gathered in Tyler for a Walkable Community Workshop. See the story in this week’s Health and Wellness insert.
RTR students (left to right) Faith Thomsen, Camden Hansen and Connor Herald are pictured at last week’s Walkable Community Workshop, talking about barriers in the community for current walking and biking paths.
