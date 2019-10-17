Groundbreaking ceremony held for new RTR school building



RTR Superintendent David Marlette spoke to the entire student body and scores of community members at Wednesday afternoon’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new school building on County Road 8 in Tyler.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Hundreds of students, staff, officials and area residents gathered on land formerly owned and farmed by Sherm and Jane DeZeeuw for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new PreK-12 school building on the west edge of Tyler. The crowd braved windy conditions to celebrate the next phase in a years-long effort to build a new school. Superintendent David Marlette greeted the gathering to open the event.

“If I were to stand up here and thank everyone who has helped through this process it would take us a long time,” Marlette said. “All three communities and lots of people worked extremely hard to make this happen.”

Marlette specifically thanked the DeZeeuw family for making the land available for the project.

“Without them working with the city, this would not happen.”

For the full story and more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



RTR Elementary student Brock Bakker posed for a picture during the groundbreaking.