Knights win fourth straight with 42-0 shutout against MACCRAY

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The weather in May­nard was not the type of weather most people would want to stand out to watch. Actually, last Thursday I only saw about 30 humans who wanted anything to do with the miserable weather condi­tions. Those humans were the RTR Knights football players. They would score early and often to achieve their fourth straight win of the season.

The scoring started on the first possession for the team. QB Payton Hess would score from 31 yards out to post the first TD. A pass completion from Jonah Christensen to Lo­gan Lamote produced the extra points. Hess would then score from six yards to make the score 14 -0 af­ter a quarter of play.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.