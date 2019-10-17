Lady Knights get win in last conference tussle with YME



Madison Witte winds up for a kill attempt against the Sting.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Lady Knights played the YME Sting last Tuesday in the final Camden Con­ference volleyball match of the 2019 season. The Lady Knights would sweep the Sting by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-16.

The first set saw the vol­leyball Knights rush to a quick 4-0 advantage be­fore the Sting scored. The visiting Sting would then tie the set at 7 before the Knights took control. Kylea Baartman had a kill and an ace serve plus a kill by Madison Witte made the score 10-7. Rylie Hess and haley Muenchow would each have three kills to fin­ish out the set for the Lady Knights. The set point was a hitting error by the Sting.

Ainsley Novak hugs dad Brandon during Parents’ Night ceremonies before last week’s home volleyball game.