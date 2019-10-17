Lady Knights get win in last conference tussle with YME
Madison Witte winds up for a kill attempt against the Sting.
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Lady Knights played the YME Sting last Tuesday in the final Camden Conference volleyball match of the 2019 season. The Lady Knights would sweep the Sting by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-16.
The first set saw the volleyball Knights rush to a quick 4-0 advantage before the Sting scored. The visiting Sting would then tie the set at 7 before the Knights took control. Kylea Baartman had a kill and an ace serve plus a kill by Madison Witte made the score 10-7. Rylie Hess and haley Muenchow would each have three kills to finish out the set for the Lady Knights. The set point was a hitting error by the Sting.
Ainsley Novak hugs dad Brandon during Parents’ Night ceremonies before last week’s home volleyball game.
