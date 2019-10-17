Lake Benton family finds support in the Mia Moo Fund



The family with Wyatt’s favorite Robertson, Si, at church.

By Shelly Finzen

Wyatt Osland was born with a unilateral cleft lip and deformed soft palate. According to the Centers for Disease Control, “each year in the United States, about 2,650 babies are born with a cleft palate and 4,440 babies are born with a cleft lip.” Wyatt is the oldest son of Josh and Priscilla Osland of Lake Benton. He is a fourth grader at Lake Benton Elementary School. Wyatt’s younger siblings are Addison, Lucas and Brayden. Last month, because he is a “cleft kid,” Wyatt, his parents and his sister took an unforgettable trip to West Monroe, Louisiana, where they met and spent time with the Robertson family, known for their extremely popular reality television show, “Duck Dynasty.”

Wyatt’s first surgery took place when he was younger than two months old. He has had a total of four surgeries, with more possibly in his future…

