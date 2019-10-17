St. Aubin honored for service



The local Quilts of Valor group, Pieces for Heroes, recently presented a quilt to Richard St. Aubin of Russell. Richard is 90 years old and served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean War, as well as four years in the Army Reserve following his return. Mr. St. Aubin’s sister, Maxine Kerkaert, nominated Richard to receive a quilt. It was presented by his grandson, SGT Eric Buffington (pictured) of the Pipestone National Guard, at the Holland Veterans Memorial on Oct. 5, 68 years from the day he left for Korea. Richard had a large attendance of family and friends at the presentation.

