Volleyball team opens postseason play October 25
October 17, 2019
The Knights celebrate a point against YME last Thursday evening. RTR will open post-season play on Friday, Oct. 25.
By Mark Wilmes
The Russell-Tyler-Ruthton volleyball team will play host to MACCRAY in the first round of Section 3A volleyball next week. The No.4 seed Knights will face No.5 MACCRAY beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. The No.1 seed Minneota will play the winner of the No.8 Dawson-Boyd/ No.9 Lac qui Parle Valley game being held in Dawson on Oct. 21.
