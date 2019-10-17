Volleyball team opens postseason play October 25



The Knights celebrate a point against YME last Thursday evening. RTR will open post-season play on Friday, Oct. 25.

By Mark Wilmes

The Russell-Tyler-Ruth­ton volleyball team will play host to MACCRAY in the first round of Section 3A volleyball next week. The No.4 seed Knights will face No.5 MACCRAY begin­ning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. The No.1 seed Min­neota will play the winner of the No.8 Dawson-Boyd/ No.9 Lac qui Parle Valley game being held in Daw­son on Oct. 21.

