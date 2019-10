RTR High School Athletic Director Dan Bettin is a finalist for Region 3A Sub-Section Activities Director of the Year. The four finalists are: Sub-Section 9 – Dane Nielsen, Windom; Sub-Section 10 – Todd Oye, Luverne; Sub-Section 11 – Dan Bettin, RTR; Sub-Section 12 – Bob Grey, Montevideo.

Filed under School, Sports