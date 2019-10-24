Cross country competes at Camden meet
October 24, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR cross country teams traveled to Yellow Medicine East High School last week to compete in the Camden Conference Cross Country Meet. The Knights’ Faith Thomsen placed 26th individually with a time of 25:34.00 in the 5K run…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
