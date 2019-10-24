Damage done by Monday’s strong winds



A roof under construction in downtown Tyler was blown off in high winds late Tuesday afternoon. A section of the roof damaged a power pole and left many businesses and homes without power for part of the evening.



By Mark Wilmes

Strong winds with gusts of around 50 mph caused some havoc in downtown Tyler late Monday afternoon as a roof under construction on the Minnesota Dragons Taekwondo building owned by Patty Jurrens was torn off by the wind. The roof landed on an electrical pole behind Deja Brew shortly before 5 p.m., which caused the power outage. Tyler City Administrator Stephanie LaBrune said crews were still working on Tuesday morning fixing the damage.

