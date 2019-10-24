Knights win fifth straight



Knight receiver Darrick Baartman grabbed a deflected pass and went the distance during last week’s game against LQPV.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The weather for football was perfect last Wednes­day in Tyler as the RTR Knights and the LQPV Eagles worked to improve their standing in the up­coming playoffs. The scor­ing went back and forth through the first half as both teams had big pass­ing plays to score or set up scores. The score at intermission was 21-14 for the Knights. However, the Eagles tied the game quickly in the second half. The Knights then scored the final 22 points of the game to win quite handily by the score of 43 to 21…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



RTR Football statisticians, from left to right, are Ashley Owen, Skylar Borresen, Rhaegyn Petersen and Maryn Johansen.