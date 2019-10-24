Volleyball Knights end regular season with home win

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR volleyball squad finalized their regu­lar season with a three-set sweep of the Edgerton Fly­ing Dutchmen in a home match last Tuesday. It was also a night to honor the three seniors on the team, playing their last regular season match. The seniors are Kylea Baartman. Rylie Hess and Madison Witte. The scores of the sets were 25-10, 25-14 and 25-6.

The first set saw the Knights jump to a quick 11-1 start. Senior Rylie Hess had five of her six set kills in those opening minutes of set one…

