Volleyball Knights end regular season with home win
October 24, 2019
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR volleyball squad finalized their regular season with a three-set sweep of the Edgerton Flying Dutchmen in a home match last Tuesday. It was also a night to honor the three seniors on the team, playing their last regular season match. The seniors are Kylea Baartman. Rylie Hess and Madison Witte. The scores of the sets were 25-10, 25-14 and 25-6.
The first set saw the Knights jump to a quick 11-1 start. Senior Rylie Hess had five of her six set kills in those opening minutes of set one…
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login