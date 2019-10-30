Food for Kidz event held



Over 5,000 bags of food were packed at the Food for Kidz event Sunday afternoon at The Rock.

By Amy Determan

On Sunday, Oct. 27, the Alli­ance Church of Tyler hosted the annual Food for Kidz Mobile Food Packing Event at The Rock Christian Youth Center in Tyler. Local community members of all ages came together Sunday afternoon to pack bags of dried food to be sent to places where food is scarce and people are in need. Food for Kidz allows the opportunity to make a dif­ference by facilitating service-learning events that will change the lives of children around the world. On Sunday, 143 volun­teers of all ages from 13 area groups helped package 5,302 bags of food. A total of 4,870 bags will be delivered to the or­phanages and other homeless in Haiti, with 432 being deliv­ered to the local food shelf. The food packaged by our commu­nity through the Food for Kidz program will be delivered to Haiti through the GoServ Global organization in the next couple of weeks.

