Knights bow out in section play by 42-6 score to Tigers



Quarterback Payton Hess fires a pass to Darrick Baartman in the flats against Springfield on Saturday.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Football Team, riding a six-game winning streak, just lacked too much experience, size and quick­ness against the talented Springfield Tigers last Sat­urday in Springfield. The Tigers, coming into play with 30 total juniors and seniors compared to only 10 juniors and seniors for the Knights, used that dif­ference to run the ball very well throughout the game.

The loss ends the Knights’ season while the Tigers will play for the section championship at SMSU this coming Friday against MVL.

