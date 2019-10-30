Knights score 30-7 win over Dragons



Running back Tim Gilmore picks up some yardage against Adrian in last week’s playoff opener against the Dragons.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR Football Knights won their sixth straight game last Tues­day, as they would dump the Adrian Dragons 30-7 in Adrian under perfect weather conditions.

Coach Fredrickson was pleased with the effort of his squad. “We got behind and seemed to play de­fense the whole first half, but the kids never gave up on themselves. We caught a couple of breaks and really took advantage of these situations. Yes, we’re ready to tackle Goliath, the Springfield Tigers, on Sat­urday.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



Calin Kor and the RTR cheer team were on hand to support the Knights during their playoff win at Adrian.