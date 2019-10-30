Lady Knights storm the Wolverines; move on to play the Minneota Vikings



The RTR bench erupts after a point in last week’s playoff win. The No. 4 seed Knights faced No. 1 Minneota last night at SMSU.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Lady Knights of RTR played some fine volley­ball last Friday in Tyler to advance to SMSU this past Tuesday to battle the num­ber one seed, those Min­neota Vikings. The Lady Knights handled the MAC­CRAY Wolverines in three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-18.

The big crowd from both RTR and MACCRAY were both fired up as the first set went to first serve. Rylie Hess got the girls from RTR ahead in this one with two kills. The Wolver­ines had some hitting er­rors that really helped the home team Knights.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.



Rylie Hess made a play at the net against MACCRAY Friday evening.