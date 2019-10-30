New pastor at Immanuel
October 30, 2019
By Richard Siemers
Tribute Feature Contributor
Rev. Eugene Andrus was installed as the pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church on Oct. 6. He and his wife of 30 years, SueAnn, have moved into the parsonage next to the church building. After leading worship on the 13th, the next Sunday he fulfilled a year-old commitment to preach at a niece’s wedding in La Crosse, Wisconsin, but now he is back and settling into ministry in Tyler, even if the house still has numerous unpacked boxes.
The road to being a parish pastor started early in his life. He had two pastors who influenced him by their care and concern, perhaps without realizing it…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
