New pastor at Immanuel



Rev. Eugene Andrus

By Richard Siemers

Tribute Feature Contributor

Rev. Eugene Andrus was in­stalled as the pastor of Immanu­el Lutheran Church on Oct. 6. He and his wife of 30 years, SueAnn, have moved into the parsonage next to the church building. After leading worship on the 13th, the next Sunday he fulfilled a year-old commitment to preach at a niece’s wedding in La Crosse, Wisconsin, but now he is back and settling into ministry in Ty­ler, even if the house still has nu­merous unpacked boxes.

The road to being a parish pas­tor started early in his life. He had two pastors who influenced him by their care and concern, perhaps without realizing it…

