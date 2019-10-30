Scaring up some holiday spirit
October 30, 2019
Filed under Community
Lawns around town are decked out this week for Halloween. Tomorrow’s trick-or-treat temps will be hovering in the low to mid-30s with a slight chance of precipitation by late afternoon. Young ghosts and goblins will have an indoor option to trick-or-treat at the Sunrise Manor Nursing Home dining room from 6-7 p.m.
