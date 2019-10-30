Tour of Homes November 9

By Mark Wilmes

The annual Tyler Area Com­munity Club Tour of Homes will return this year on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homes on this year’s tour will be Phil­lip and Sherri Jessen, Tate and Lena Burckhardt (both reviewed in last week’s Tribute), Dan and Jeanine Fricke, and the Danebod Lutheran Church parsonage.

Dan and Jeanine Fricke, 1580 Shady Shores Drive, Lake Ben­ton, MN 56149 – When Dan Fric­ke started looking at retiring af­ter 34 years at 3M in Brookings, South Dakota, his wife Jeanine happened to mention to Betty Popkes—a friend from church and the lady who developed Benton Shores Estates with her husband many years ago—that they were looking for a lot where they could build their home…

