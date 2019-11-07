City council accepts garbage truck bid



City Administrator Stephanie LaBrune.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Bid opening was held at Monday evening’s regular monthly meeting of the Tyler City Council for a new garbage truck as well as new garbage receptacles. City Administrator Stephanie LaBrune told the council that only one bid was received for the truck, from Sanitation Products, Inc. of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The bid came in at $264,388 for the automated truck. The bid included a one-year warranty, with options for a five-year extended warranty on the engine for $2,300 and a five-year extended warranty on the transmission for $1,229.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.