Community Veterans Day supper and program Nov. 11
November 7, 2019
The public is invited to attend the Tyler Legion Post 185 Community Veterans Day Supper and Program on Monday Nov. 11 at the Legion Hall, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with supper followed by the program.
Supper will be turkey with all the trimmings. The meal will be catered by the Kronborg Inn. Make supper reservations by Nov. 7 by calling Larry Wyttenback at (507) 530-0555.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
