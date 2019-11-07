Community Veterans Day supper and program Nov. 11

The public is invited to attend the Tyler Legion Post 185 Community Vet­erans Day Supper and Pro­gram on Monday Nov. 11 at the Legion Hall, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with supper followed by the program.

Supper will be turkey with all the trimmings. The meal will be catered by the Kronborg Inn. Make sup­per reservations by Nov. 7 by calling Larry Wytten­back at (507) 530-0555.

