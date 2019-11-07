Does Tyler want an ice rink?

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Discussion was held at Monday’s Tyler City council meeting about the future of the ice rink in town. City Administrator Stephanie LaBrune said the brush used to clean snow off the rink is in need of replacement, so she asked for discussion on whether or not to continue providing an ice rink in town.

“If we are going to keep the ice rink open this year the sweeper has to be replaced,” LaBrune said…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.