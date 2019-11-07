By Mark Wilmes

The annual Ladies Day Out event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 and will kick off with a Sip & Shop at 9 a.m. at the Tyler Golf Club, which will last until 1 p.m. The public is asked to bring two items for the Tyler Food Shelf. The event will include a Bloody Mary bar and lunch special while attendees will be able to shop products from area vendors.

At 10:30 a.m. there will be a style show, presenting items from Hair Expressions & Boutique of Tyler.

