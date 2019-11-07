Lady Knights start strong, but Vikings move on with win



From left— seniors Madison Witte, Rylie Hess and Kylea Baartman played their final game for the Knights in last week’s Section 3A loss to Minneota.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

In baseball, the Twins have plenty of trouble with the evil empire, the Yan­kees. It seems that the vol­leyball Lady Knights have the same problem with the Minneota Vikings. Once again, the Vikings ended the season of the Lady Knights with a three-set victory. The scores were 25-16, 25-18 and 25-9.

The Lady Knights actu­ally looked like this could be the night for success in the first set. Two kills by Abby Carr plus ace serves by Maddi Wendland and Haley Muenchow made the score 10-4 for the Knights as the Vikings would call a timeout…

