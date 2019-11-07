National FFA award presented to RTR grad



2019 RTR graduate Jonni Biren named national FFA winner in Indianapolis.

By Mark Wilmes

The National FFA Organization announced last week that Jonni Biren from Russell was selected as a national winner for the National FFA Proficiency Award in Equine Science Placement. Biren, a 2019 graduate of RTR High School, was one of only four people chosen to compete for the award at the national finals held at the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis last week.

Biren has worked for a hitch of Shire geldings called Dakota Thunder Shires. As the hitch grew, she gained more responsibilities, including hooking and driving horses by herself. Biren became the co-pilot of the six while competing and cared for the horses by grooming, noticing injuries and doing chores. She has traveled to numerous states, was part of the Rose Bowl Parade, and become an integral part of the hitch’s success.

