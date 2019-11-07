RTR Vape Talk scheduled for Nov. 7
November 7, 2019
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
RTR High School will host a Vape Talk during parent/teacher conferences on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. in the high school library. The event is sponsored by Southwest Minnesota Health and Human Services (SWMHHS) in light of the fact that youth tobacco rates have increased for the first time in 17 years due to the use of e-cigarettes.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
