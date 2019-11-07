

The cast of “Stories Under the Big Top” at Monday evening’s rehearsal at the Lake Benton Opera House.

By Mark Wilmes

The annual Lake Benton Opera House Children’s Theater production will be presented on Saturday, Nov. 16 with shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show will feature 13 area 4-6th graders, who will present “Stories Under the Big Top.” The show is under the direction of Crystal Enga of Marshall, who is at the helm for the third consecutive year.

The show revisits several popular folk tales, set up as circus acts—from popular children’s stories like “The Magic Fish,” “The Lion and the Mouse,” “Billy Goats Gruff” and “The Hat Man.”…

Children’s Theater director Crystal Enga of Marshall.