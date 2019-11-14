Children’s theater production opens Saturday at Opera House



Photos courtesy of Yolanda Drietz

Among the actors in this weekend’s production of “Stories Under the Big Top,” pictured clockwise from left, are Sophie Peterson, Jack Rybinski, Jenaya Drietz, Willow Hoff, Hannah Dagel, Kendra Gleis and Everett Erb.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The Lake Benton Opera House production of “Stories Under the Big Top” will be performed Saturday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The show is directed by Crystal Enga of Marshall. The play is performed in a circus setting and is comprised of five vignettes that showcase each story.

Among the actors performing is Willow Hoff, who lives outside Balaton and is homeschooled.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.