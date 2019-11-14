RTR volleyball awards ceremony held last week

November 14, 2019

RTR Head Volleyball Coach Daynica Brown announced the 2019 team volleyball awards at last week’s banquet.

By Mark Wilmes
The RTR volleyball awards night was held last week. The Knights finished the season with a 22-9 record and went un­defeated at Jimmy John’s Tournament. Collectively, the team earned a state Gold Academic Team Award, with an Individual All-State Academic Award going to senior Rylie Hess…

From left: Senior RTR volleyball players Madison Witte, Kylea Baartman and Rylie Hess each spoke during the ceremony.

