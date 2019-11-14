Tyler Swimming Pool fundraiser scheduled for this weekend

By Mark Wilmes

The annual Dad’s Belgian Waffle fundraiser for the Tyler Pool will be held Sunday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you can eat waffles, sausages, toppings and beverages will be on the menu, with gluten-free options available for a free-will offering. Carry-out plates are available at a cost of $7.

