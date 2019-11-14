Vaping on the rise with local teens



Ann Orren of Southwest Health and Human Services, left, with Cricket Raschke of Tyler during last week’s Vape Talk at RTR High School.

By Mark Wilmes

RTR High School hosted a Vape Talk during parent/teacher conferences on Nov. 7 in the high school library. The event was sponsored by Southwest Minnesota Health and Human Services (SWMHHS) in light of the fact that youth tobacco rates have increased for the first time in 17 years due to the use of e-cigarettes.

Presenter Ann Orren of SWHHS explained that vaping is done with e-cigarettes—battery-powered devices that deliver nicotine and flavorings to the user in the form of an aerosol.

“Companies are targeting kids,” Orren said.

