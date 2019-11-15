Veterans honored Monday

The annual Veterans Day supper was held Monday evening at the Tyler Legion Hall. A meal catered by the Kronborg Inn preceded the program. Participants were (above, front, l.-r.) Chaplain Larry Myers, speaker John Hovland, Post Commander Duane Blake. Back row: Colton Thomsen, Girls State participants Rylie Hess and Shawna Thomsen, Army Pvt. and RTR senior Harley Nielsen. Pictured below: Soloist Robyn Condelli.

